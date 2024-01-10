'Landmark moment' for Allerton Manor Golf Club as major redevelopment plans approved

It is believed that 200 jobs will be created as a result of the redevelopments.

A major redevelopment has been approved in South Liverpool, despite previous pushback from the city council's planning department.

Planning permission has been granted for four-storey extension on the Grade II Listed remains of Allerton Manor on the Allerton Manor Golf Club near Allerton Road, after an appeal was lodged.

Green Circle Leisure was appointed by Liverpool City Council to operate Allerton Manor Golf Course in 2015, however, in line with officer recommendation, their development proposals were rejected back in December 2022, in line with officer recommendation.

The local authority argued that the plans were not keeping in character with the Calderstones and Woolton area.

How the Allerton Manor Golf Club redevelopment could look. Image: CGI produced by Infinite 3D

Following an appeal, the Planning Inspectorate has now granted both planning permission for the creation of a hotel and spa, and Listed building consent to refurbish and extend the Listed facade of the Manor House.

Explaining the decision, Inspector John Braithwaite wrote: "The proposed development would be sympathetic to the character of the area and would preserve the architectural and historic interest, and significance, of the listed building."

The extension will see the creation of a 66-bedroom hotel and basement spa, alongside plans to create an adventure golf course and clubhouse.

Discussing the redevelopments on social media, a spokesperson for Allerton Manor Golf Club said:

"We’re thrilled to announce we’ve secured planning for the development of Allerton Manor Golf Club! Our plans will allow us to reposition Allerton Manor into one of the regions premier publicly accessible golf and family leisure destinations.

"With these exciting additions and developments, we anticipate the creation of over 200 jobs, bringing economic growth and employment opportunities to the local community.