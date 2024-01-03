The store seeks to honour Liverpool's 'rich musical heritage' and will open in the heart of the city centre.

A new record store and venue is set to open in Liverpool will be the largest of its kind.

Music and record retailer Rough Trade Records is set to open its biggest shop in the UK on Hanover Street.

The 6,500 sq ft premises will also include a venue space which will host both local and national acts, as well as a fully stocked bar and cafe in partnership with Signature Brew and Dark Arts.

Hanover Street, where the shop is set to open

With the venue new job roles will also be opening, including for a general Manager, Assistant Manager, Bar and Events Manager and many other job titles.

Lawrence Montgomery, managing director at Rough Trade, said: "We are excited to grow our UK presence with a store in Liverpool. The city has such a rich musical heritage as well as a vibrant scene right now which we hope to honour and represent in the best way we can.

"The scale (both size and ambition) of the store shows our commitment and investment to the city. We can’t wait to delight customers in the record store and venue in due course."