An Italian restaurant on one of Liverpool’s most popular streets has announced its closure.

MANI joined Lark Lane in 2021, and sadly shared the news that they are closing at the end of this month.

Posting on Instagram, MANI said: “We are very sad to announce the closure of our beautiful Italian restaurant! Mani will be closing its doors on the 30.10.22! We hope to see a lot of new and old faces before this date. All our love Mani.”

Despite only opening its doors a year ago, MANI quickly became one of Lark Lane’s much-loved eateries, with a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

Serving up Italian small plates and a variey of alcoholic drinks, the independent restaurant has been praised for great staff and service.

Customers reacted to the news on Instagram:

One user said: “Gutted. Love the amazing food, will be sad to see you go.”

Another customer said: “No way it’s my favourite place.”

A customer said: “So sorry to hear this. What an awesome team. All the best.”

Another added: “So sad, a lovely little gem on Lark Lane.”

It is not clear why MANI has decided to close, however, several independent businesses across the city have been forced to close due to the increasing cost of living and cost of energy.