Last image of missing Wirral man caught on doorbell camera as concerns grow

Colin Edwards went missing over a week ago and was last seen in Woodchurch

Doorbell footage of Wirral man who went missing over a week ago has been released as concerns grow for his safety. Merseyside Police are continuing to search for 40-year-old Colin Edwards, who was last seen at an address in Woodchurch on Thursday, January 11.

Doorbell footage taken at 7.55am shows Colin heading towards Arrowe Park Road from the direction of Pool Lane. It is the last time he was spotted.

CCTV also picked up Colin's image at Chester station on Wednesday, January 10, when he was wearing a light brown and grey puffer jacket, black baggy trousers and black boots - the same clothes from the morning of the 11th.

Colin is described as being around 5ft 6in tall with a large build. He has links to Chester and the Saltney area of North Wales.

Doorbell footage (r) taken on 11 January shows Colin Edwards heading towards Arrowe Park Road.

Merseyside Police's detective inspector Anna Hackett said: “Since Colin went missing extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted in the area, and detectives have now issued an image of him walking in the direction of Arrowe Park Road.

"We understand this is not the clearest image of Colin but if you live or work in this area please check any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage you may have from Thursday 11 January as a matter of urgency and let us know if you see anyone who matches our description of Colin.

CCTV also picked up Colin Edwards at Chester station on Wednesday, January 10.

"Similarly, if you have seen Colin, please call 999 or report it online. Our officers and Colin’s family are increasingly worried for his welfare so please contact us so we can make sure he is safe."