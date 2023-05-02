“By organising these additional late-night services in our region, we’re ensuring ­­­that Eurovision fans and locals will get the service they deserve and won’t have to cut the party short.”

It’s great news for Eurovision goers as late night buses and trains will run in the Liverpool City Region during the song contest festivities.

Additional public transport measures have been laid on to get music fans to and from the Big Eurovision Welcome on Sunday May 7 and for the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13.

The news comes just days after national rail strikes were announced, leaving many Eurovision fans worried about their journeys. Luckily, Merseyrail is not affected.

Trains: Merseyrail services will run into the early hours after the Grand Final, which finishes at 12.30am on May 14. Services will also run until after midnight on the night of the Big Eurovision Welcome on Sunday, May 7.

Buses: Liverpool City Region buses will continue on key routes until the early hours following both events.

Ferries: The Mersey Ferries will also offer late night services and a park and ride scheme on May 7 and 13, alongside shuttle buses to help travel between fan zones throughout the two weeks.

What has been said: “The chance to host a global spectacle like the Eurovision Song Contest is an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often – especially for a city in the UK – that’s why so many others tried but were unsuccessful in bidding to host it,” said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region.

He added:“We’re expecting tens of thousands of visitors to descend on the Liverpool City Region for a week-long celebration of music, dance, fun and frivolity. A world class spectacular deserves world class transport, and visitors will be able to enjoy the best that our region has to offer. By organising these additional late-night services in our region, we’re ensuring ­­­that Eurovision fans and locals will get the service they deserve and won’t have to cut the party short.”

National rail strikes: Final discussions are taking place to assess the impact of the national industrial action on mainline services to and from Liverpool Lime Street, which was announced last week. The national strikes will take place on May 12 and May 13, however as Merseyrail staff are not involved in the dispute, its services are not affected.

For rail services beyond the Liverpool City Region, passengers are advised to refer to the advertised timetables. Key information and travel tips can be found on the Merseytravel website.

1 . Steve Rotheram has revealed the new Eurovision buses and trains. Image: LCR Steve Rotheram has revealed the new Eurovision buses and trains. Image: LCR

Page 1 of 1