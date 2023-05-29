Many venues across the Liverpool City Region have recently been visited by officers from the Food Standards Agency.

Officers have handed them new rankings, providing snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by a local authority.

The ratings system gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at premises and online so customers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here are the latest ratings (April and May 2023) awarded to venues across the Liverpool City Region by the Foods Standards Agency:

Restaurants, cafes, canteens and takeaways

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens:

Rated 5: Holy Trinity Luncheon Club - Holy Trinity Church Hall, Hoghton Street, Southport (rated on May 23 2023)

- Holy Trinity Church Hall, Hoghton Street, Southport (rated on May 23 2023) Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd - 284 Scarisbrick New Road, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 22 2023)

- 284 Scarisbrick New Road, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 22 2023) Rated 5: Coast Birkdale - 51 Weld Road, Birkdale (rated on May 18 2023)

- 51 Weld Road, Birkdale (rated on May 18 2023) Rated 5: Frankies Cafe - 42a Canal Street, Bootle (rated on May 18 2023)

- 42a Canal Street, Bootle (rated on May 18 2023) Rated 5: Domino’s Pizza - 10 School Lane, Formby (rated on May 18 2023)

- 10 School Lane, Formby (rated on May 18 2023) Rated 5: Coso At The Tavern - a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley (rated on May 18 2023)

- a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley (rated on May 18 2023) Rated 5: The Fire Pit Restaurant - 30 West Street, Southport (rated on May 17 2023)

- 30 West Street, Southport (rated on May 17 2023) Rated 5: Volare - 613-619 Lord Street, Southport (rated on May 17 2023)

- 613-619 Lord Street, Southport (rated on May 17 2023) Rated 4: Premier Riverside Convenience Store - 104a New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral (rated on May 17 2023)

- 104a New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral (rated on May 17 2023) Rated 5: Burger King - 91 - 95 Lord Street, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023)

- 91 - 95 Lord Street, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023) Rated 5: Jumbo Takeaway - Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023)

- Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023) Rated 5: Linda McCartney Cafe - Royal Liverpool University Hospital Royal Liverpool University Hospital Prescot Street, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023)

- Royal Liverpool University Hospital Royal Liverpool University Hospital Prescot Street, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023) Rated 5: So Salsa - 2 Castle Street, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023)

- 2 Castle Street, Liverpool (rated on May 15 2023) Rated 5: The Cat Cafe - 10 Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on May 12 2023)

- 10 Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on May 12 2023) Rated 5: The Peacock - 16 Mill Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 12 2023)

- 16 Mill Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 12 2023) Rated 5: Pitfire - 351 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 12 2023)

- 351 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 12 2023) Rated 5: Churrasco Grill Restaurant - Unit 17 West Derby Village, Liverpool (rated on May 11 2023)

- Unit 17 West Derby Village, Liverpool (rated on May 11 2023) Rated 5: Blanches Cafe - 72 Regent Road, Bootle (rated on May 11 2023)

- 72 Regent Road, Bootle (rated on May 11 2023) Rated 5: Chews Noodle Bar - 55 South Road, Waterloo (rated on May 11 2023)

- 55 South Road, Waterloo (rated on May 11 2023) Rated 5: Subway - 148 Cambridge Road, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 11 2023)

- 148 Cambridge Road, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 11 2023) Rated 5: Delizzis - 41 Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 11 2023)

- 41 Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 11 2023) Rated 5: Lourdes Deli - 36 Hesketh Drive, Southport (rated on May 11 2023)

- 36 Hesketh Drive, Southport (rated on May 11 2023) Rated 5: Black Sheep Coffee - 6 Paradise Place, Liverpool (rated on May 9 2023)

- 6 Paradise Place, Liverpool (rated on May 9 2023) Rated 5: The Village Deli - 8b Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside (rated on May 5 2023)

- 8b Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside (rated on May 5 2023) Rated 5: Finnigans Fast Food - 70 Hawthorne Road, Bootle (rated on May 4 2023)

- 70 Hawthorne Road, Bootle (rated on May 4 2023) Rated 5: Nutelle Bar Bootle - 70 Stanley Road, Bootle (rated on May 4 2023)

- 70 Stanley Road, Bootle (rated on May 4 2023) Rated 3: Picasso’s Pizza - 22 Mount Pleasant Road, New Brighton, Wirral (rated on May 3 2023)

- 22 Mount Pleasant Road, New Brighton, Wirral (rated on May 3 2023) Rated 3: Hiba’s Cuisine - 175 Park Road, Liverpool (rated on April 27 2023)

- 175 Park Road, Liverpool (rated on April 27 2023) Rated 5: Hardware - 40 Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on April 26 2023)

- 40 Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on April 26 2023) Rated 5: Carolanns Office Deli - 58 Breckfield Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

58 Breckfield Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 2: Gui Garden - 728 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

- 728 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 1: Cafeteria Al Yemen - 46f Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

- 46f Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 4: An & A TAKEAWAY CAFE - 74 Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

- 74 Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 4: Hindu Cultural Organisation - 253 Edge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

- 253 Edge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 4: Nest - 283 Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

- 283 Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 0: Oriental - 235 Lower House Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 21 2023)

- 235 Lower House Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 21 2023) Rated 5: Aloft Liverpool - Aloft Hotel 1 North John Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023)

Aloft Hotel 1 North John Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 5: The Burgery - 10 Knight Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023)

- 10 Knight Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 4: Silver River Fish & Chips - 41 Eastham Village Road, Eastham, Wirral (rated on April 20 2023)

- 41 Eastham Village Road, Eastham, Wirral (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 4: The Spice Inn - Coach And Horses, Ritherup Lane, Rainhill (rated on April 20 2023)

- Coach And Horses, Ritherup Lane, Rainhill (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 3: China Garden - 58-60 Peckers Hill Road, St Helens (rated on April 20 2023)

- 58-60 Peckers Hill Road, St Helens (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 3: Pizza Power - 9 Junction Lane, St Helens (rated on April 20 2023)

- 9 Junction Lane, St Helens (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 5: Mahoe Blue - 276 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023)

276 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 5: Spiceways - 218 - 220 Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023)

218 - 220 Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 4: Roll Model CIC - Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road, St Helens (rated on April 19 2023)

- Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road, St Helens (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 4: Turkish Kebab - 124 Thatto Heath Road, St Helens (rated on April 19 2023)

- 124 Thatto Heath Road, St Helens (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 4: Bonnies Fish And Chips - 170 Borough Road, Seacombe, Wirral (rated on April 19 2023)

- 170 Borough Road, Seacombe, Wirral (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 5: Rudys Pizza - 6 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

6 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Safis Desserts - 1 Broad Lane Precinct, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

1 Broad Lane Precinct, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Kaleidoscope Cafe - World Of Glass, Chalon Way East, St Helens (rated on April 18 2023)

World Of Glass, Chalon Way East, St Helens (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: OHANNES BURGER - 246a Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

246a Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Subway - 107 Walton Vale, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

107 Walton Vale, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 4: Allure Coffee and Sandwich Bar - Unit 3 3 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

- Unit 3 3 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 4: Tigers Lunch Box - 106 Northfield Road, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

- 106 Northfield Road, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 4: Lily’s Victorian Tearooms - 22 Hall Street, St Helens (rated on April 18 2023)

- 22 Hall Street, St Helens (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 4: Community Pantry Cafe - 53 Cambridge Road, Seaforth (rated on April 18 2023)

- 53 Cambridge Road, Seaforth (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 3: Eastern Kebab/Kays Shakes and Smoothies - 149 Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

- 149 Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Sweet Carolina - 235a Finch Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023)

235a Finch Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023) Rated 3: Cafe Naz - 8 High Street, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023)

- 8 High Street, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023) Rated 1: Happy Family - 185 Grange Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023)

- 185 Grange Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023) Rated 5: Ten Streets Social - Unit 1 8 Regent Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

Unit 1 8 Regent Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: Ethiopian Coffee - 7 Admiral Street, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

7 Admiral Street, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: HOUSE OF SPICE / DESI DONNER - 585 Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

585 Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: Papa John’s - Unit 3 Deysbrook Parade, Deysbrook Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

Unit 3 Deysbrook Parade, Deysbrook Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 3: Tikka - 11 Upton Road, Moreton, Wirral (rated on April 13 2023)

- 11 Upton Road, Moreton, Wirral (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: Warren Farm - Southport Old Road, Formby (rated on April 12 2023)

Southport Old Road, Formby (rated on April 12 2023) Rated 4: Mrs T’s - 88 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral (rated on April 12 2023)

- 88 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral (rated on April 12 2023) Rated 3: Alam Balti House - Bebington, Wirral (rated on April 12 2023)

- Bebington, Wirral (rated on April 12 2023) Rated 5: Burger King - 14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023)

14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023) Rated 5: Tasty - 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023)

3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023) Rated 5: Fu Wok - 284 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023)

284 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023) Rated 5: Subway - 37 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

37 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Pizzaland - 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Burger Lane - 60 Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

60 Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Cafe D’Art - 26b-26c Chapel Lane, Formby (rated on April 5 2023)

26b-26c Chapel Lane, Formby (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: The Udder Guys - 53 Piercefield Road, Formby (rated on April 5 2023)

53 Piercefield Road, Formby (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Harry’s Fish Bar - 9 Queens Avenue, Widnes, Halton (rated on April 3 2023)

9 Queens Avenue, Widnes, Halton (rated on April 3 2023) Rated 4: Royal Sizzler- 900 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral (rated on April 5 2023)

900 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 4: Sizzle - 2 Long Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

2 Long Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 4: Rock City Indian Takeaway - 59 Marsh Lane, Bootle (rated on April 4 2023)

59 Marsh Lane, Bootle (rated on April 4 2023) Rated 1: Columbus Quay Restaurant - 2 Columbus Quay, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

Pubs, bars and night clubs

And these ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: The Crows Nest - 61-63 Victoria Road, Crosby, Merseyside (rated on May 22 2023)

- 61-63 Victoria Road, Crosby, Merseyside (rated on May 22 2023) Rated 5: The Phoenix - 48 Foley Street, Liverpool (rated on March 21 2023)

- 48 Foley Street, Liverpool (rated on March 21 2023) Rated 5: Toby Carvery Aintree - 1 Ormskirk Road, Aintree (rated on May 17 2023)

- 1 Ormskirk Road, Aintree (rated on May 17 2023) Rated 5: Casablanca Bar & Lounge - 517 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 10 2023)

- 517 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside (rated on May 10 2023) Rated 5: Ship Inn - 804 Warrington Road, Rainhill (rated on April 18 2023)

- 804 Warrington Road, Rainhill (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: The Red Lion - 36 Slater Street, Liverpool (rated on April 6 203)

Ratings

What the ratings mean: The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.0 – urgent improvement required.