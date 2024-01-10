Latest on plans for closed-down Pontins site in Southport

Sefton Council holds the freehold and is seeking a meeting with the owners of Pontins about their future plans.

Pontins Southport Holiday Park was shutdown unexpectedly last week following a viability assessment by owners Britannia Group and the future use of the prime seafront site is now up in the air.

Sefton Council holds the freehold to the site and the local authority is in the process of trying to pin down Britannia to hold further discussions. Any proposed change of use or redevelopment of the venue at Ainsdale beach would have to go through the council.

A council spokesperson said: “Following rumours circulating before Christmas, officers met with consultants representing Britannia about the future of the Pontins site and a further meeting has been sought.

“The freehold of the Pontins site is held by Sefton council, and is subject to a long lease, which includes a number of provisions incumbent upon the operator.

“This means that if Pontins, Britannia or any other party want to change the nature of the operations on site or redevelop it for the same, similar or alternative purpose, the council would need to be satisfied that they meet the requirements of the lease. Any further planning permissions and other licenses necessary would also be required”

Pontins site in Ainsdale, Southport

Pontins had a popular reputation amongst holidaymakers across England, creating memories for families far and wide. However, Pontins closed two venues last year and made Southport's temporary closure due to flooding into a permanent one on 3 January.

