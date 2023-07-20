🚨 A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner just before Christmas in Kirkby last year. A post-mortem determined that 20-year-old Courtney Boorne was killed by mechanical asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation. Liam Cain, 19, is expected to be sentenced on Friday.
💓 A laughter-filled exhibition celebrating Sir Ken Dodd is set to open at the Museum of Liverpool on September 9. 'Happiness!', the first major exhibition on a comedian in a national museum, is steeped in Doddy's unique blend of whimsical, physical, surreal and theatrical humour, which transformed the UK comedy scene.
🌳 Three Liverpool parks have picked up a national award. Sefton Park and Stanley Park have retained the coveted 'Green Flag' status – for the 16th year in a row, while Chavasse Park has received the prize for the 11th successive year. The awards have been won following a mystery shop-style visit to assess numerous aspects of the parks, including cleanliness, overall condition, flower beds, and litter management.