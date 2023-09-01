Law forcing criminals to attend sentencing ‘testament to the tireless campaigning of Cheryl Korbel’
Thomas Cashman refused to attend his sentencing hearing after murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been praised for her campaigning as new laws have been proposed that will make criminals attend their sentencing hearings.
Cheryl Korbel, the mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, was among those who had urged for a law change after the nine-year-old's killer, Thomas Cashman, refused to appear in the dock to be sentenced.
Speaking to journalists after meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Cheryl said she was feeling very proud. She talked about the importance of the campaign on the first anniversary of Olivia's death. Cheryl said, said: "It's important for the offenders to listen to the pain they have caused. The pain that is ongoing."
The Face the Family campaign brought people together to pressure the Government to accelerate a change in legislation.
The new rules, proposed by the Ministry of Justice, give judges the power to order criminals to attend hearings, and custody officers will be able to use "reasonable force" to make offenders appear in the dock or via video link.
Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said the announcement was “testament to the tireless campaigning of Cheryl Korbel and other bereaved families who have battled to improve the system for others."
Those who do not appear for sentencing could also face an extra two years in jail if they ignore a judge's order - with the new penalties applying in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.