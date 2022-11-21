The nine least deprived areas in Liverpool, according to the Census 2021

These are the least deprived areas in Liverpool.

The least deprived areas of Liverpool have been revealed in the latest census results.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation”.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria:

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria.

The Office for National Statistics said deprivation is a "complex topic", adding that more detailed information would come in future releases.

Across England, the council areas with the highest proportion of households that were not deprived included Elmbridge in Surrey (61.9%), Wokingham in Berkshire (61.5%) and Richmond upon Thames in London (61%).

Here are the areas of Liverpool with the most non-deprived households.

1. West Allerton Out of 2,836 households in West Allerton, 54.6% were not deprived. Photo Sales

2. Mossley Hill East Out of 2,514 households in Mossley Hill East, 55.1% were not deprived. Photo Sales

3. Childwall East Out of 2,276 households in Childwall East, 55.4% were not deprived. Photo Sales

4. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock Out of 3,880 households in Albert Dock & Queen’s Dock, 56.9% were not deprived. Photo Sales