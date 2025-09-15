Lee was described as a “source of joy, laughter and kindness”.

The family of Lee Morton have issued a tribute after he died in a major crash on the M57 last week.

At around 3.04pm on Wednesday (September 10), Merseyside Police received reports that a black Audi A5 had left the motorway and caught fire on the northbound carriageway close to junction 2 and 3.

Sadly, 60-year-old Lee, from Kirkby, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a tribute shared by Merseyside Police, his wife said: “For my beloved husband, Lee, to me, he was my soulmate and the love of my life. To his family and friends, he was a source of joy, laughter, and kindness.

Lee Morton. | Merseyside Police / Family handout

“One of his great passions was golf and on the day we lost him he had spent the morning doing exactly that, out on the course, happy and surrounded by friends. There is comfort in knowing his last hours were spent doing something he truly loved.

“Above all, he was a dad to his girls who were his pride and joy. He loved them with his whole heart and they will carry his love with them always. His little buddy Enzo his dog, who has been waiting by the window for you to come home.

“He was cherished beyond words by me, by his family, by his friends, by Enzo, and most of all by his girls. Though our hearts are broken, we are grateful to have loved him and to have been loved by him. Oceans of time my love. Your Marie xxx”

Lee’s children said: “Our wonderful dad, we love you so much, our hearts are broken into a million pieces. We will look after your best friend Enzo for you we promise. I hope you can play golf up there dad.

“Going to miss listening to Dire straits, Eagles, David Bowie and ELO with you in the garden so much.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M57 motorway. | National World

“Up the Reds!!! I know you will keeping a close eye on them from up there dad. We will love & miss you forever, Rest in paradise dad. Love your girls and Enzo xxx”

John Butler, 31, of Shaftesbury Avenue, in Kirkby, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving. He has been remanded and due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, October 10.

Merseyside Police still are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation. It is believed there was an incident prior to the collision involving a dark coloured, 63 plate VW Golf GTi.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you were travelling on the M57 on this day and have dashcam, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“We do not expect you to review the footage, just contact us as soon as possible and we will review your footage.

“Please DM @MerPolCC, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000750601.”