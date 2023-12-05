The four-storey cultural building in Liverpool would house a permanent exhibition to remember the life of Sir Ken Dodd

A brand new cultural centre could be built in Liverpool, paying tribute to the late Sir Ken Dodd.

Plans have been submitted to Liverpool City Council's planning department on behalf of the Royal Court Theatre and Lady Anne Dodd, according to the Design and Access statement.

The new cultural building, adjacent to the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool, would house a permanent exhibition to remember the life and comedy of Sir Ken Dodd, as well as workshop spaces, a restaurant, visitor amenities and an additional backstage area to supplement the theatre.

Designed my architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre (SKDHC) would feature four levels, each with toilets, and a terrace lobby on the fourth floor. The site of the The Courtyard on Roe Street is earmarked for the centre and would be demolished. Planning Permission for a five-storey building on the site was granted by Liverpool City Council in 2011.

The idea for the centre is based on the Happiness! exhibit at the Museum of Liverpool, and one of the key features would be a smile shaped window, which could display LED text or signs. A sculpture inspired by Dodd’s tickling stick is also proposed for outside the venue.

Designs for the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre in Liverpool. Image: AHMM

In true Ken Dodd fashion, the building aims to be a 'source of enjoyment, pride and celebration'. The Design and Access statement explains: "Aiming to maximise the social value and spread happiness to the people of the Liverpool, the SKDHC will be a channel for social value.

"Firstly, the building is benevolent in nature, funded by generosity from Lady Anne Dodd and as a fundraiser-led project sought by the RCT. Secondly, construction of the building and the materials that make it should be sourced locally from the Liverpool region and its people where possible.

"Sir Ken Dodd was a Liverpool identity and it is fitting that the building that honours his life becomes a source of enjoyment, pride and celebration for the people of Liverpool throughout its construction and use."