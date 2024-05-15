The popular venue is also offering the chance to win free doughnuts every day for year.

Doogles Donuts opened its first store in 2020 and quickly became a hit, offering a selection of bespoke doughnuts and milkshakes. With increasing customer demand, the company has expanded rapidly and now has stores at Mann Island, Allerton Road, Lark Lane and Prescot. Despite having to close the Kirkby branch last year due to it not being ‘financially sustainable,’ Doogles is now expanding outside of Merseyside for the first time. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the team said: “DOOGLE’S IS COMING TO……. WREXHAM. “We are finally flying the nest and venturing out of Liverpool with our fifth site.” One Doogles fan commented: “Lol I travel from Wales to come to your Lark Lane store.” Another added: “These are the best donuts ever.”