Legendary Liverpool bakery serving 'best donuts ever' to open first site outside of Merseyside
A popular Liverpool bakery has announced plans to open its first venue outside of Merseyside.
Doogles Donuts opened its first store in 2020 and quickly became a hit, offering a selection of bespoke doughnuts and milkshakes. With increasing customer demand, the company has expanded rapidly and now has stores at Mann Island, Allerton Road, Lark Lane and Prescot. Despite having to close the Kirkby branch last year due to it not being ‘financially sustainable,’ Doogles is now expanding outside of Merseyside for the first time. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the team said: “DOOGLE’S IS COMING TO……. WREXHAM. “We are finally flying the nest and venturing out of Liverpool with our fifth site.” One Doogles fan commented: “Lol I travel from Wales to come to your Lark Lane store.” Another added: “These are the best donuts ever.”
An official opening date for the new site has not been revealed but Doogles Donuts is asking customers to ‘invent a Welsh inspired donut’ for the chance to win a free doughnut every day for a year. Competition entries can be made via their Instagram page.
