Lidl are seeking to open a series of new stores in Liverpool and are offering a substantial finders fee to anyone who can locate a suitable site.

The discount supermarket is calling on the public to seek out the perfect spot and you could win a reward of tens of thousands of pounds.

The finders fee will be worked out as a percentage of the completed deal - either as 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of first year’s rent for leaseholds.

Which means, if the completed site purchase was £1.5 million, you would secure yourself a £22,500 finders fee.

Lidl is undergoing a rapid expansion programme. Picture: Lidl.

Lidl has published a list of desired areas across Liverpool, as they aim to reach 1,100 stores across the UK by the end of 2025.

The list is as followed:

· Aigburth

· Allerton

· Anfield

· City Centre

· Gateacre

· Hunts Cross

· Netherton

· Norris Green

· Old Swan

· Speke

· Vauxhall

· Walton

· West Derby

· Woolton

Richard Taylor, chief development officer said at Lidl GB said: “There are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store.

“We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

How do I put forward a location idea?

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s Property team with further details.

More information can be found on the Lidl website.

What are the requirements for each location plot?

There are few stipulations when choosing a location, such as:

· Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

· Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

· Unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces.

· 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.