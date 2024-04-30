Lidl to open dozens of new Liverpool and Merseyside stores - full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl has revealed plans to open hundreds of new stores across Great Britain, including thirty in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The third biggest supermarket in the UK, Lidl says the new openings will create thousands of new jobs, following a year of significant investment and record growth, but needs help locating the perfect sites.

Lidl has revealed its latest list of desired locations for potential new stores, including more than a dozen in Liverpool and seven in Wirral. Also included on the list are Merseyside stores which Lidl would like to relocate, including one in Maghull and another in Bootle.

Lidl has announced plans to open hundreds of UK stores. Image: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com

Should a site be successfully identified, the supermarket will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

