Residents in Bootle say seagulls have taken over their street to ‘screech and sh*t’, but they are split on changes designed to address the problem.

Sefton Council’s new ‘sacks to wheelie bins’ project has now been implemented and is available to hundreds of homes in Bootle. The local authority said the new waste service will take 100,000s of black bins bags off the streets.

‘Sacks to bins’ refers to a waste management initiative used by local councils to transition from using plastic sacks – or bags for household waste collection – to using wheeled bins.

Sefton Council have already delivered new brown recycling and grey general waste wheelie bins to a number of households across Derby Ward and hopes the change will help make those streets cleaner and safer. Those new bin deliveries began on Friday August 15 and collections started on Wednesday August 20 when the LDRS visited local residents to hear their feedback.

Beatrice Street resident, Jimmy, is in his 60s now and has lived in his house for more than 40 years. Jimmy said the first wheelie bin collection went well and thinks it’s a good idea, but said the narrowness of the road is an issue, he said: “The problem is, people are at work, and the wheelie bins are left out until they get back.

“Everyone is forced to partly park on the pavement because of the road being so narrow, so when the wheelie bins are left out it’s hard to get past. I do prefer the wheelie bins than the old way because on bin days it was just seagulls galore on this street and they’d just take over.

“They are up on the cars, doing their business and screeching really loudly. You’d scare them off but they fly right back down.”

Like many other people the LDRS spoke to Jimmy said he would have considered the trial of seagull-proof sacks, but didn’t know it was an option, he added: “I can see the sense in it because the wheelie bins are a bit of an eyesore, but then again it’s likely the seagulls would still come with the sacks trying their luck.

“With these wheelie bins they’ve got no chance.”

The LDRS spoke to a number of people who are delighted with the new service and said the process went as smoothly as possible during the first collection round. However, a number of elderly residents expressed concerns about storing the wheelie bins and getting them out on the street.

Janette Smith, 64, has lived in Bootle all her life and moved into her current property two years ago. Janette said she loves the area and is pleased some of the waste management issues are being addressed by Sefton Council, but is worried she won’t be able to manage rolling out two large wheelie bins.

Janette’s house has a small pathway to the door which is now blocked by a large grey bin and has two other wheelie bins stationed over a wall, she said: “These stupid things are no good. I had two of them on my step so I couldn’t shut my gate and my dog got out. Luckily I grabbed him.

“I can’t lift them over my garden wall because they’re too heavy so I don’t know what I’m going to do. “There’s nowhere for me to push them into the garden. My husband nearly done himself in trying to lift them over the other day.

“People are already leaving them on the pavement because they haven’t got the room, so then it’s impossible to walk up and down the street. These streets are too small for these massive bins.”

Kathy Gaynor has lived on Beatrice Street for the last 16 years and is also worried about managing and moving the large bins, she said: “I came down this morning and couldn’t find my bin because the bin men had scattered them everywhere and you can’t tell which is which. So when I got mine back I’ve had to paint my number on it.

“I think they look unsightly, stuck in your front like this, they’re horrible. I’m not a well woman and I can just about get up and down these days, never mind lugging these wheelie bins about.”

Responding to the alternative possibility of seagull-proof-sacks, Kathy said: “I think we should have been given them first to see how we got on, but at the same time, I’m glad they won’t be around here on bin days anymore.”

Cllr Peter Harvey, Cabinet Member for Cleansing and Street Scene, said: “I spoke with residents on collection day and the response to the wheelie-bin service was overwhelmingly positive.

“It was also striking how tidy the streets were thanks to pavements not being littered by bin bags ripped by seagulls, rats, cats and dogs. We are here to help residents who may struggle to move their bins. If you need support, you can request an assessment through our assisted collection service.

“We understand residents’ concerns about where to store their new bins. In most cases there is space at the front of properties, but if this is limited, most residents have access to rear alleyway entries, that can be used for bin storage.

“Some of these alleyways have been affected by dumped waste and fly-tipping, making storage difficult. That’s why the Council has stepped up alleyway cleaning and enforcement since March, including prosecuting those who illegally dump rubbish. Our aim is to ensure alleyways remain clear and accessible for residents to use for their bin storage.

“These changes are already bringing real benefits, encouraging more recycling, reducing littering and helping to prevent fly-tipping, as well as stopping pests disturbing waste. The council is pleased that most residents in parts of Derby Ward are happy with the new service and are already seeing improvements in the cleanliness of the area.”