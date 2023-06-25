Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

Life-size sculpture of John Lennon installed in Liverpool to mark World Beatles Day

World Beatles Day is an annual celebration of the Fab Four's iconic music.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST

A life-size sculpture of John Lennon has been installed at the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, helping the University of Liverpool mark World Beatles Day (June 25), an annual celebration of the Beatles' music and inspirational words.

The bronze work by Daryl Smith, was created in the early ‘70s and depicts John Lennon sitting cross legged, playing his guitar. It captures the iconic songwriter who is known for crafting some of the most popular and enduring songs of all time.

The piece was donated by Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store media solutions company, and will form part of the University’s permanent historic art collection, furthering the University’s existing connection with the Beatles and the Ono Lennon family.

Most Popular

Barry McPhillips, Head of Creative International at Mood Media, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the University of Liverpool and install this sculpture at the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre. It truly is a fantastic space, befitting of this special sculpture. As a son of Liverpool myself, I understand the importance of the Beatles to the culture of the city so it is a particularly special moment to witness my company gifting this work to the University, and knowing it is now in their permanent collection for future generations to enjoy.”

Dr Mike Jones who teaches on the MA Beatles: Industry and Heritage programme and sits on the city's Beatles Legacy Group said: “Our programme helps students make contemporary sense of the Beatles as a lasting cultural phenomenon. The installation of this sculpture reinforces the connection between the University and the band. The music of the Beatles continues to have impact in the world and the installation of the statue in the Yoko Ono Lennon centre celebrates their continued and enduring power. On behalf of the University I want to extend my thanks to Mood Media for their generous donation.”

The sculpture is on open display, for free at the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre.

John Lennon sculpture by Daryl Smith on display at Yoko Ono Lennon Centre. John Lennon sculpture by Daryl Smith on display at Yoko Ono Lennon Centre.
John Lennon sculpture by Daryl Smith on display at Yoko Ono Lennon Centre.
Related topics:SpaceBeatlesLiverpoolStudentsMusic