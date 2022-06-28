Lime Street connectivity scheme enters final phase, Liverpool community asset transfer, the most expensive car park in the city.

🚧 The Lime Street connectivity scheme is about to enter its final phase. A resurfacing programme for the major city centre gateway has now been finalised – with works to begin from midnight of Saturday, 2 July. The expected completion of the £11m rejuvenation project is at the end of July, weather dependent.

The radical redesign of Lime Street – which is part of the wider city centre connectivity scheme that has seen a makeover for several streets including The Strand – has seen it reduced to a single carriageway in both directions to improve accessibility, air quality and safety for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

It’s changes include a new cycle lane and bike shelter, an expanded plateau and new crossings for St George’s Hall, a new bus link, 33 new trees and new public realm and seating.

🏚️ Voluntary groups across Liverpool are being given the opportunity to prevent land and buildings across the city "being left to rot". Liverpool Council has approved a community asset transfer scheme to allow groups to take ownership of land or property that the local authority does not have the finances to maintain.

