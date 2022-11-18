Lioness Alex Greenwood becomes first ever woman to be awarded Freedom of Sefton

It is the highest honor given out by the council.

Alex Greenwood will become the first ever woman to be awarded the Freedom of Sefton.

The Bootle-born Lioness, who captured the nation’s hearts in the summer of 2022 by helping to secure the UEFA Women’s Euros Championship, will become the first woman to be given the illustrious Freedom of the Borough civic honour.

Alex will join fellow Bootle footballer, Jamie Carragher and famous horse trainer, Donald ‘Ginger’ McCain as the only three individuals on Sefton’s Honorary Freedom Scroll, which officially confirms her status as Freewoman of the Borough. Being bestowed the Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour Sefton Council can give to an individual and is only ever considered in exceptional circumstances.

On Thursday November 17 Sefton Council made the decision to give the award to Alex, after conferring Honorary Freedom of the Borough status on Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Southport & Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cllr Trish Hardy, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing, said: “Alex is a fantastic role model for young people in Sefton and has long been a major influence in the advancement of women and girls’ football within our borough.

“Despite still being at the top of her game and competing in the Women’s Super League, Alex regularly takes time to motivate and inspire future generations of sporting stars throughout our communities.”

Advertisement