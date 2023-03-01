An unclaimed estate happens when someone has passed away without having an effective will in place, with no family coming forward to make a claim.

It means the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. But within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the following order of priority:

Husband, wife or civil partner

Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

Mother or father

Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

Grandparents

Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties for Liverpool & Wirral

Birch

Bird

Brown

Cameron

Chambers

Chapman

Clark

Crisp

Curtis

Duval

Flynn

Fye

Goulding

Hoare

Howarth

King

Littlewood

Lynch

Matthews

Montigo

Morris

O’Brien

Owen

Paice

Parent

Patterson

Pickles

Price

Roberts

Sage

Smith

Shaw

Stanford

Taylor

Thomas

Waddon

Walsh

Watson

Vandyke

How to claim an unclaimed estate