Liverpool activates severe weather emergency protocol - news headlines

The family of 44-year-old Gerard Hand, who was fatally stabbed at an address on Church Walk, Bootle, last Wednesday, 22 November, have paid tribute to him, saying "he was a larger-than-life character who loved to be around friends and family." 43-year-old Amanda McDonnell has been charged with Mr Hand's murder.

Liverpool's Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated as the city faces sub-zero temperatures and the chance of snowfall. The measure aims to protect the city's rough sleepers during challenging weather, with temporary accommodation provided through The Whitechapel Centre.

