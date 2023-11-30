Liverpool activates severe weather emergency protocol - news headlines
Liverpool's Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated as the city faces sub-zero temperatures.
The family of 44-year-old Gerard Hand, who was fatally stabbed at an address on Church Walk, Bootle, last Wednesday, 22 November, have paid tribute to him, saying "he was a larger-than-life character who loved to be around friends and family." 43-year-old Amanda McDonnell has been charged with Mr Hand's murder.
Liverpool's Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated as the city faces sub-zero temperatures and the chance of snowfall. The measure aims to protect the city's rough sleepers during challenging weather, with temporary accommodation provided through The Whitechapel Centre.
A proposed tidal barrage for the Mersey could provide a major new link between Wirral and Liverpool, according to a new report. The report includes a CGI mock-up, including people walking and cycling across it. However, no decisions have been made about the project, including its design.