Liverpool Airport airline Ryanair hiring for 50 jobs
Ryanair is seeking to recruit new cabin crew at its Liverpool base.
Ryanair has announced a major recruitment drive as the low-cost airline looks to add 50 cabin crew to its Liverpool base. The operator flies multiple routes out of Liverpool John Lennon Airport and will be holding a jobs open day in the city this week.
Attendees will learn about life as cabin crew, what the role can offer them, including Ryanair’s five days on / three days off roster, pay scales and travel benefits. Ryanair currently has a network of 230+ routes and is seeking to add new cabin crew in the lead up to summer 2024.
Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said: “We invite those interested in applying to come along to the recruitment event taking place on Thurs, 30th November to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles.”
When and where is the open day?
Ryanair will hold the recruitment open day at the Novotel Liverpool Centre, 40 Hanover Street (L1 4LN) on Thursday, 30 November, starting from 1pm. More details are available on the Ryanair website.