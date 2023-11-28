Liverpool Airport airline Ryanair hiring for 50 jobs

Ryanair is seeking to recruit new cabin crew at its Liverpool base.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryanair has announced a major recruitment drive as the low-cost airline looks to add 50 cabin crew to its Liverpool base. The operator flies multiple routes out of Liverpool John Lennon Airport and will be holding a jobs open day in the city this week.

Attendees will learn about life as cabin crew, what the role can offer them, including Ryanair’s five days on / three days off roster, pay scales and travel benefits. Ryanair currently has a network of 230+ routes and is seeking to add new cabin crew in the lead up to summer 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said: “We invite those interested in applying to come along to the recruitment event taking place on Thurs, 30th November to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles.”

When and where is the open day?