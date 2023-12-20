Liverpool Airport welcomes new airline as Lufthansa suspends flights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has added a new destination to its impressive roster of destinations. Dan-Air is offering weekly flights to Bacau, in Romania, and the route is already up and running.

Bacau is far from the largest city in Romania (in fact, it is the 14th largest) though it has plenty to offer, particularly for those wishing to enjoy a week away.

The city also has a rich history and dates back as early as 1408. Visitors can enjoy an array of top-quality hotels and restaurants as well as historical attractions such as the Biserica Precista church.

The price for a return ticket to Bacau start at around £81). Currently, there is only one flight a week, on Thursdays.

However, from March the airline will increase this to run two departures each week from Liverpool Airport.

The news come as German airline carrier Lufthansa suspended its flights to Frankfurt from Liverpool Airport from February. The decision is thought to have been taken due to a lack of operational aircraft.

A spokesperson for LJLA said: "We are naturally very disappointed to hear of Lufthansa’s decision to suspend their Frankfurt service from Liverpool, particularly since the route was performing well and steadily growing in line with forecasts and we will continue to work with Lufthansa to secure the return of this important link at the earliest opportunity, once their availability of aircraft issues have been resolved.