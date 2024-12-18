As Christmas approaches, Liverpool John Lennon Airport gears up to accommodate festive travellers. Here's what you need to know before heading to the airport.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With schools across the North West soon finishing up for the Christmas break, Liverpool John Lennon Airport is gearing up once again for the traditional festive 'getaway'.

With around 130,000 passengers passing through their terminal over the same period last year, the airport was voted the UK's best airport in the 2024 Which? annual survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport John Irving told LiverpoolWorld: "Well, Christmas is starting early in the airport, as it always does. In the next couple of weeks, we'll see lots of people jetting off for Christmas breaks, weekends, going and seeing friends and family that they haven't seen. It's a nice time of the year to be in the airport."

Liverpool Airport prepares for Christmas getaways - festive travel tips. | Liverpool Airport

Many families from across the region are expected to head off on flights over the holiday period to a host of destinations for a mix of winter sun or winter sports, whilst many will be travelling to visit friends or relatives over the festive period.

As always at this time of year, the airport's management is keen to remind all passengers that restrictions on liquids carried in hand luggage are still in place and to think carefully about what items they intend to pack in hand luggage before they set off for the Airport.

To avoid disappointment at the security search point and to help keep security queues to a minimum, passengers are being asked to travel with their presents unwrapped if they are to be carried in hand luggage, with items including Christmas crackers not permitted by most airlines.

Watch the full video above for more.