A brand-new restaurant has landed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport as part of its multi-million-pound redevelopment.

The former Estuary Kitchen & Bar - located in the departure lounge after security - has been transformed into ‘Monty’s All Day Diner’. The American-style diner will serve pancakes, burgers, breakfast, mac and cheese, hot dogs, desserts and milkshakes.

The new restaurant is part of Liverpool Airport’s food and beverage partner SSP’s £9m investment announced last year, which saw the first phase deliver the new Sable & Co restaurant and bar, the revamped Burger King and the Tap + Brew bar.

Monty’s All Day Diner. | Liverpool Airport

Discussing the new eatery, John Irving, CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport, said: “We’re really excited to see the opening of the new Monty’s Diner, which is the latest in a series of food and beverage developments aimed at giving the growing numbers of passengers now choosing to fly from Liverpool the best possible experience before jetting off from here.

“We continue to look at ways to provide our passengers with a greater choice of high quality places to eat and drink while they wait for their flight, which complements the faster, easier, friendlier service that we have become known for.”

The Kissing Gate Pub and Kitchen and Starbucks are also set be upgraded, with redevelopments across the airport expected to be completed this summer.