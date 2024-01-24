Liverpool Airport: New flights to perfect family holiday destination announced
Guernsey is just off the coast of France and perfect for a short trip away
A new destination perfect for the family is coming to Liverpool John Lennon Airport this springtime. Flight routes connecting Liverpool to Guernsey have been announced this week by the islands' airline Aurigny as it expands its schedule.
Guernsey is one of the Channel Islands in the English Channel near the French coast and is known for beach resorts and scenery.
Just an hour and a half flight away from Liverpool, there is plenty to offer on the Islands, including Puffin watching, water sports and seeing some of its historic sights. The area is perfect for a short family holiday.
The flights will start operating from April 2, and will run three times each week, making the Islands of Guernsey more accessible than ever before. Flights will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.