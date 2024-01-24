Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new destination perfect for the family is coming to Liverpool John Lennon Airport this springtime. Flight routes connecting Liverpool to Guernsey have been announced this week by the islands' airline Aurigny as it expands its schedule.

Guernsey is one of the Channel Islands in the English Channel near the French coast and is known for beach resorts and scenery.

Just an hour and a half flight away from Liverpool, there is plenty to offer on the Islands, including Puffin watching, water sports and seeing some of its historic sights. The area is perfect for a short family holiday.