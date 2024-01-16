Liverpool Airport offers new ‘sensory space’ to help passengers relax

The specialist area cost over £35,000 and aims to offer a calming and therapeutic space for children and adults with autism and other special needs.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has opened a new sensory space in the departure lounge to help passengers relax before they fly.

The specialist area cost over £35,000 and aims to offer a calming and therapeutic space for children and adults with autism and other special needs. Liverpool Airport worked closely with passenger providers ABM, local community business Autism Adventures and Alder Hey hospital.

Paul Staples, Operations Director for LJLA said: “We know that heading off on holiday and being able to enjoy the journey can be challenging for some of our passengers, particularly families with someone who has a sensory or cognitive impairment."

Liverpool Airport has been recently rated “Very Good” by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in their latest report on airport services across the UK for disabled and less mobile passengers. This is the highest rating that can be achieved whilst being assessed. The travel hub also topped the latest 2023 Which? UK Airport survey in recognition of its high levels of customer satisfaction.

The new Sensory Space at LJLA