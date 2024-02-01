Liverpool Airport to open new restaurants as part of £9m revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has begun work on a £9 million overhaul of its food and drink facilities, with a new high-end restaurant and American-style diner are set to be unveiled.

The revamp will also see existing shops such as Upper Crust, Starbucks and the popular Kissing Gate pub refurbished and extended as part of the airport’s plans to serve increasing passenger numbers.

Airline and package holiday operator Jet2 will begin to operate up to 54 flights a week to 20 destinations across six countries later this year. The investment in the catering side of the airport comes after LJLA signed a new long term deal with leading food and beverage company SSP Group, who have operated at the travel hub for over 20 years.

The initial phase of the development includes a high-end eatery called Sable & Co Bar and Kitchen, which will take pride of place on the mezzanine level and is scheduled to open in the spring.

An artists’ impression of the new Sable & Co Bar and Kitchen at LJLA

The next phase will include the refurbishment of an existing Upper Crust and a Starbucks coffee shop, and a new American-style diner will offer an all-day menu. The popular Kissing Gate pub will be extended.