“Seeing an individual such as Victoria realise her potential using the Apprenticeship route is a proud moment for North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust.”

Liverpool-born Vicki Batley has been named North West Ambulance Service’s ‘Young Apprentice of the Year’.

Vicky, who joined the NWSA to complete her training in Technical Data, is based within the Estates Team and has played an important role in championing the ambulance service’s sustainability initiatives using a data-driven approach.

Her line manager and environmental sustainability officer, Karen Aquilera nominated her for the award, saying: “Vicki has been invaluable since day one at NWAS.

“Her enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the environment shines through in everything she does. It’s been wonderful to watch Vicki’s knowledge, self-confidence and skills develop over the past year.

Vicki Batley, Apprentice of the Year. Image: NWAS

“Vicki has been contributing to our staff education and engagement, running projects independently and informing and contributing to the development of trust strategies. Overall, she has provided extensive value to the team and our work to tackle the climate emergency.

Vicki, who is currently completing her Level 3 Data Technician apprenticeship, said: “I’m thrilled to have received the apprentice of the year award and so thankful to the team at Baltic for choosing my nomination.

“I joined NWAS following redundancy with a previous employer and couldn’t have asked for a better start to my time within the Sustainability Team.

“I’m lucky to be part of a dedicated team who have not only supported and pushed me but trusted and encouraged me to complete tasks I didn’t think I’d be doing within an apprenticeship role.