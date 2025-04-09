Liverpool among UK's top ten noisiest cities - full list revealed

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:49 BST

Liverpool has been named as one of the UK’s noisiest cities, according to a new poll of more than 2,000 city dwellers.

The research was commissioned by Specsavers as part of its temporary tongue-in-cheek rebrand to ‘Specsandhearingsavers,’ to highlight its expertise in hearing services.

Alongside the poll, the company conducted a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to uncover the scale of noise complaints across major urban areas since 2020, with Liverpool seeing more than 11,000 complaints.

So, which UK cities are the noisiest according to Specsavers’ poll? Take a look at the top ten below.

Birmingham.

1. Birmingham

Birmingham. | arne-mueseler.com/Flickr

Bradford.

2. Bradford

Bradford. | Christopher Furlong

Liverpool.

3. Liverpool

Liverpool. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Cardiff.

4. Cardiff

Cardiff. | muratart - stock.adobe.com

