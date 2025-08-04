A Liverpool doctor who wanted to look “cool in front of other people” will be suspended from practice after failing to declare a conviction for drug offences.

Despite being found guilty in a Maltese court for his role in receiving packages of drugs. including cannabis and ketamine, at his home, Sean Welsh, 32, falsely indicated he did not have a conviction to his name when applying for a role in a UK-based training scheme in 2020.

After three days of evidence, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing concluded the doctor’s conduct amounted to “serious misconduct.” Now it has been confirmed the south Liverpool-based practitioner, who initially worked at Blackpool Hospital when he returned home, will be barred from work.

A Liverpool doctor who wanted to look “cool in front of other people” has been banned | Fernando Zhiminaicela/Pixabay

After a short deliberation on Friday, a three person MPTS panel announced Dr Welsh – a trainee GP – would not be permitted to practice for a period of six months. Panel chair Dr Graham White said amid his transgressions, the doctor still had “a great deal to offer” the public in a professional capacity.

After moving to Malta to study medicine in 2015 Dr Welsh, agreed for a friend of his cousin to send out drugs to his home on the island through the post after meeting a friend of his cousin at a December 2018 New Year’s Eve party. The friend explained that he was planning to go to a musical festival and would be using them there in 2019.

It was not a festival at which Dr Welsh intended to be present nor did he plan to use the drugs himself. The first package arrived without incident and Dr Welsh placed it on his kitchen counter.

The friend then asked if he could send another and Dr Welsh agreed.

In April 2018, Maltese police officers knocked on Dr Welsh’s door and he allowed them in. It became clear that the second package had been intercepted and the officers seized the first package from the counter.

Dr Welsh was arrested and taken to the police station where he was questioned and told that if he admitted possession he would not be charged with supply. He received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and a €500 fine.

In 2019, Dr Welsh submitted a form for a place on the UK Foundation Programme in which he disclosed that he had fitness to practise issues but failed to follow that up with disclosure of the conviction. A year later, on a GMC application form, the doctor answered that he had not been convicted of an offence in a court of law in the UK or any other country.

The panel accepted that while serious, Dr Welsh’s dishonesty did not constitute a pattern of repeated deception over a prolonged period, rather it involved two discrete but associated incidents occurring closely in time.

The tribunal also considered Dr Welsh’s explanation for his dishonesty. He was a medical student during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he expressed fear that disclosure of his conviction would prevent him from joining the profession.

It was accepted that Dr Welsh was 24 at the time of the offences and while deliberate, his actions were not motivated by malice but by anxiety about the consequences. Panel members accepted the doctor had admitted his dishonesty, taken responsibility, and sought to remediate his conduct.

However, it was concluded that Dr Welsh’s conduct fell seriously below the standards expected of a registered medical practitioner and amounted to serious misconduct.

The Tribunal accepted that the offences occurred over seven years ago and that Dr Welsh was relatively young at the time. It was acknowledged however the extensive steps he has since taken to reflect on and understand the seriousness of his past conduct, as well as the absence of any subsequent concerns about his behaviour or clinical competence.

Confirming the decision to suspend Dr Welsh for six months, chair Dr White praised the trainee GP for “owning up at the earliest stage” to his transgressions. His registration will be suspended 28 days from the date on which written notification of the tribunal’s decision is deemed to have been served, unless he lodges an appeal.

If Dr Welsh does lodge an appeal, he will remain free to practise unrestricted until the outcome of any appeal is known.