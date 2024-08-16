Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Curtis, the artist celebrated for creating the ‘Liver Bird Wings’ mural in Liverpool, is set to captivate visitors to the Southport Flower Show as he looks to create three bespoke works of art live from the event.

Visitors will be able to watch Paul create his three pieces of unique artwork over the four days of the show - taking place from August 15-18 - from the exhibition stand of The Seventy Ninth Group, the Southport-headquartered asset managers and headline sponsor for the flower show, as the show celebrates its centenary this year.

Known for his extensive street art and large murals across Liverpool and Wirral, Paul first hit the spotlight with his piece of street art, ‘For All Liverpool’s Liver Birds.’ The artwork was an instant hit with locals, causing a road closure as people rushed to become a virtual Liver Bird.

Queen Camilla Parker-Bowles, footballer Jamie Carragher, athletes Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Bianca Walkden, and gymnast Max Whitlock were amongst the tens of thousands that had taken a photograph with the ‘Liver Birds.’ His latest mural of the Olympic athlete and Liverpudlian, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, hit the headlines in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Paris, for being the largest mural in the country.

Commenting on his vision for the art to be created at the show, Paul Curtis, said: "This is the 100th Anniversary of the Southport Flower Show, so it's a great honour to be a part of the celebrations. I will be live painting three canvasses there, focussing on flowers from three different regions – Southport (obviously), UAE and West Africa. I'm really looking forward to it. It may well be the most pleasant environment I will have ever worked in and is obviously going to be quite inspirational for any artist."

David Webster, Chairman of The Seventy Ninth Group, the headline sponsor for this year’s flower show, said: "We are proud to host the renowned artist, Paul Curtis at the Southport Flower Show this year. The canvasses he looks to create will celebrate the floral beauty of the geographical regions where our own business, which started right here in Southport, has expanded to, namely UAE and West Africa. We are excited to see his creativity and vision in action.”