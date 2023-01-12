Liverpool bakery offering chance to win a £40 voucher for your best dog pictures

Is your dog up to the challenge?

A local bakery is offering the chance to win a £40 gift card to spend on baked goods and treats.

Rough Hand Made is a boutique bakery on the Royal Albert Dock, offering pastries, hot drinks and fresh bread.

This week, the team announced that their famous contest, Ruff Handmade Doggy Competition, is back on, and entering could not be easier.

Snap a picture of your canine companion and send the bakery a photo via Instagram direct message, along with your dog’s name. The photo must reference Rough Hand Made in some way - whether your pup is outside the branch or enjoying a pastry.