New images have been released showing how the planned £100m Liverpool Baltic rail station could look when completed.

The rail link - in one of the city’s fastest growing areas - is one of four new stations planned by recently re-elected Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, who has committed to completing the project by the end of 2027.

When plans for a new station at the former St James’ location in the Baltic area of the city were first revealed in 2022, it had been hoped the revived stop could welcome passengers in 2025.

Baltic station, which will be constructed off Upper Parliament Street, will be the latest Merseyrail station to be since Headbolt Lane opened in Kirkby in 2023.

Plans for Liverpool Baltic station include step-free access from street to train, passenger waiting facilities, fully accessible passenger toilets, secured monitored cycle parking and links to an enhanced local active travel network.

The name for the first Merseyrail station to be built in the Baltic Triangle area of Liverpool for more than a century was decided following a public vote. It will be renamed Liverpool Baltic from St James’ to avoid confusion with the nearby James Street station.

The original station opened in 1874 and was named after a nearby parish church. It closed during the First World War as a cost-cutting measure but never re-opened.

The new images of Liverpool Baltic show a modern glass and wood interior, escalators, what the platforms might look like and 'on time' trains in Merseyrail colours.

