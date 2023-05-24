Liverpudlians hoping to get out and about this spring bank holiday are in for a treat with the weather - but how long will the pleasant conditions last?

It’s great news for Liverpudlians hoping to get out and about during the upcoming spring bank holiday, as forecasters are predicting the city could bask in the hottest weather we’ve had during 2023 so far. After a wash-out in March and April, the month of May is set to end on a high note - with temperatures pushing 20°C over the coming days.

And it looks as if pleasant conditions are here to stay not just in Liverpool but across the UK, most of which is expected to see the warm weather continue over the next few weeks at least thanks to an area of “high pressure”. However, there won’t be a period of intense heat, as reported by some media outlets.

Neil Armstong, Met Office chief forecaster , said: “If you have heard media hyperbole that a heatwave driven by an African plume will bring intense heat to the UK in the next few days you are going to be disappointed – this isn’t true. However, if you are looking forward to a spell of largely fine, sunny and warm conditions across the majority of the UK, then you are going to be in luck.”

Here’s what the weather will be like in Liverpool during the spring bank holiday (Monday, May 29) and beyond as we head into June and July, according to the Met Office .

What will the weather be like for bank holiday Monday?

Outlook for Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28

High pressure keeps it dry through Friday and into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine though some cloudier periods possible. Feeling warm with generally light winds but nights often quite chilly.

Outlook for Monday, May 29

Remaining predominantly settled through Sunday although perhaps somewhat cloudier than of late, with a few showers, especially further north and east. Through next week we can expect more dry weather with warm sunny spells for most across the UK.

People enjoy a drink in the late summer sunshine in Liverpool city centre.

Long-range weather forecast (until Tuesday, June 6)

There is a small chance of cooler conditions extending from the north, or indeed warmer conditions, accompanied by showers, encroaching into southern areas. Winds generally light, but potentially stronger in the far north and south at times.