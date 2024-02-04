Liverpool bar pays unique tribute to Jurgen Klopp
The much-loved Liverpool manager recently announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2024 season.
A popular Liverpool bar is offering customers the chance to pay tribute to Jurgen Klopp, with unique pints of Guinness.
Teaming up with Ripples, Scruffy Murphy’s on Harrington Street are serving pints of the black stuff topped with a foam selfie of the iconic German.
Made with a natural malt extract that is added to the top of the pint, the picture is created using 3D printer mechanics with ink jet printing - and doesn't hinder the taste.
A spokesperson for Harrison’s Bar Group said: "Everyone, well the red side of the city anyway, were in a state of shock last week when Jurgen Klopp made his announcement to retire at the end of this current season.
"We decided to offer fans of the mighty reds something a little different with their favourite tipple. A Jurgen Norbert Klopp image in their pint of Guinness.”
The STOUTie Jurgen Klopp experience is available in Scruffy Murphy’s on Harrington Street.