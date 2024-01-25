Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool Beatles Museum has unveiled its latest acquisition. Already home to one of the largest Fab Four collections in the world, its newest addition is also one of its most unusual.

"What we unveiled today is the back door to Upton Green, George Harrison's childhood home," Roag Best, who owns the museum, explained. "They moved into the house in 1950 when George was six and the Harrison's didn't leave the house until late 1962 so going through that back door of the house would've been George, John Lennon and Paul McCartney."

The home in Speke played host to rehearsals by The Beatles, and the family remained there until the band hit the big time. The new owner of the house, Ken Lambert, bought the property in 2021.

"When he bought the house, the sellers said, in case you're interested the original back door is in an outbuilding, it's a bit worse for wear, but it's there, it's been there for 70 years," Roag told LiverpoolWorld. "So he pulled the back door out because he was interested, renovated it, but he didn't want to put it back on the house, so he came to us."

Beatles fans can open the door, just as George, John and Paul did and look in at a college of Harrison's life at the house.

Located in a Grade II listed building in the heart of the world-famous Mathew Street, the Liverpool Beatles Museum offers a new perspective on the greatest rock and roll band of all time. Visitors cans also explore hundreds of other personal items, including never before seen letters, exclusive interviews with the band members and previously unseen footage of the Beatles.

An official report commissioned by the British Council on Eurovision 2023, which was held in Liverpool, has said that hosting the song contest has meant that the city isn't just recognised for its association with The Beatles.

However, Roag said: “Did Eurovision advertise the city? Yes it did. Is there more to Liverpool than the Beatles? Of course there is. What is Liverpool known for worldwide? It’s the Beatles. The Beatles put Liverpool on the map.“