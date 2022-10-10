Register
It’s hard to believe anything in Liverpool is ugly...

Liverpool buildings: Here are the ugliest buildings in the city according to our readers

We asked, you answered.

By Emma Dukes
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:33 pm

We asked our readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Liverpool were, and the results are in.

Of course, Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park were mentioned several times - but was that really about the buildings, or just some good old scouse rivalry?

What do you think of the list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.

1. Mann Island

The development of Mann Island has always been controversial. The exterior has a distinctive black granite, wedge-shaped design but absolutely doesn’t look right next to Liverpool waterfront’s historic buildings.

2. Mann Island apartments

The apartment building within the development of Mann Island was noted as particularly unappealing.

3. Pier Head ferry terminal

Another quirky building, similar to the Museum of Liverpool, many locals feel this building ruins the historic and beautiful beauty of the Pier Head.

4. Museum of Liverpool

Also part of Mann Island, the Museum of Liverpool has been voted one of the city’s ugliest buildings. The modern architecture received uproar before it was even built, but after Liverpool losing its World Heritage status, the new waterfront building is even more disliked.

