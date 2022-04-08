Liverpool’s best buildings shortlisted for RICS Awards

Some of the region’s most impressive recent building projects compete in prestigious scheme.

Liverpool is amongst some of the North West’s most impressive recent building projects which have been shortlisted for the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2022.

The projects, which include a new regional Government hub in the heart of Liverpool city centre for over 4,000 employees, a facility providing care and accommodation for service veterans, and the conversion of a Grade II listed old library building into a new nursery and a community hub, will be judged by an expert judging panel, with winners of the North West regional awards announced virtually in May.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Which Liverpool Buildings are shortlisted?

India Buildings, Water Street

The Old Library, Tuebrook

Waterloo Warehouse, Waterloo Rd

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Liverpool

Tobacco Warehouse Phase 1, Stanley Dock

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Commercial Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, and Refurbishment-Revitalisation

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional four categories – to be judged nationally – and have until 29th April to submit their entry.

Chair of the RICS Awards judging panel, Peter Gilliland MRICS, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the North West continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns. I wish the teams behind them all the best of luck in gaining recognition for their skills and hard work.”