The takeaway is a stones throw from Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

A Anfield takeaway has been given the lowest possible food hygiene rating following an inspection by Liverpool Council.

Inspectors from the local authority identified that ‘major improvement’ was necessary in the hygienic handling of food at Koko Burger on Oakfield Road.

Publicly available information via the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website stated that preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food was in immediate need of upgrading.

A food hygiene rating of 0 was handed down to the takeaway, deeming that urgent improvement was necessary.

Koko Burger, Anfield, Liverpool.

According to Koko Burger’s website, it serves “100% natural and fresh ingredients” in all of its menu items.

The website also states that Koko Burger is “serving happiness for those who want a great taste, high quality, and a slightly different Biryani.”

Food hygiene report

The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed major improvement was necessary in a number of areas.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Management of food safety

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Standards found: Major improvement necessary

Inspection and reaction

The local authority inspection took place in February, with the FSA providing advice on how to achieve an improved rating.

Should Koko Burger wish to appeal, the business will first need to contact Liverpool Council for a breakdown of why the 0 rating was awarded.

If this is still felt to be wrong or unfair, management can appeal to the FSA in writing to challenge the decision. A right to reply will also be published on the FSA website alongside its rating should Koko Burger seek to do so.