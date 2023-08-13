Liverpool business to close after 26 years due to ‘extremely unreal’ increase in rent

It has been ‘part of the community for years’

A popular shop in Garston has announced its closure, as the cost of living crisis continues to affect local businesses across Liverpool.

Edgars Discount Store, on Speke Road, will close for good next month, due to an “extremely unreal increase” in rent.

Sharing the news on Facebook, the team said: “With great regret we have to announce that on Saturday 16th September 2023 Edgars Discount Store will close its doors for the very last time. This is due to an extremely unreal rent increase demand from our landlords.

“With trade dropping over the last 18 months it is not viable to accept these rent increases.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers for their business over the last 26 years. We have made some great friends (and probably a few enemies) during this period. On behalf of myself and my staff, we would also like to wish all of you the very best for the future.”

Described as a ‘community shop’ by locals, Edgars stocks ‘everything you need’, including cleaning tools, paint and other household goods.

Local response

One local resident said: “This is so sad. Edgars have been part of the community for years. This goverment have a lot to answer to so many people losing their businesses it’s not fair. Lovely people always friendly and helpful.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this. Such a great shop which will be sadly missed.”