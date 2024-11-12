These ten exciting Liverpool businesses are currently up for sale in November 2024

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:16 BST

Explore ten exciting business opportunities in Liverpool this November, from a city centre hotel to an Asian restaurant.

A variety of businesses in Liverpool and Merseyside are currently on the market, offering budding entrepreneurs the chance to own your very own business - or to get on to the commercial property ladder.

We have scoured Rightmove to see what’s up for grabs in and around the city if you’re an investor or have always dreamed of owning your own shop, pub or restaurant;

Here are ten Liverpool businesses currently up for sale, from a multi-million pound boutique hotel in the city centre to the opportunity to own an Asian restaurant in the sought after town of Formby.

The Saddle Inn, located on Fountains Road, is on the market for £315,000. Both Liverpool and Everton football clubs are within a mile radius

1. The Saddle Inn, Kirkdale

The Saddle Inn, located on Fountains Road, is on the market for £315,000. Both Liverpool and Everton football clubs are within a mile radius | Rightmove

This ground floor retail unit - currently operating as Sugar Rush - is up for sale on Station Road. Offers in the region of £95,000.

2. Sugar Rush, Maghull

This ground floor retail unit - currently operating as Sugar Rush - is up for sale on Station Road. Offers in the region of £95,000. | Rightmove

The Grade II listed Lock and Key Hotel, located in Liverpool city centre, is up for sale for £3,300,000.

3. The Lock and Key Hotel, Duke Street

The Grade II listed Lock and Key Hotel, located in Liverpool city centre, is up for sale for £3,300,000. | Rightmove

This live music venue and bar in the Mossley Hill area is for sale for £550,000.

4. Fogherty’s Bar, Blenheim Road

This live music venue and bar in the Mossley Hill area is for sale for £550,000. | Rightmove

