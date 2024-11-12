A variety of businesses in Liverpool and Merseyside are currently on the market, offering budding entrepreneurs the chance to own your very own business - or to get on to the commercial property ladder.

We have scoured Rightmove to see what’s up for grabs in and around the city if you’re an investor or have always dreamed of owning your own shop, pub or restaurant;

Here are ten Liverpool businesses currently up for sale, from a multi-million pound boutique hotel in the city centre to the opportunity to own an Asian restaurant in the sought after town of Formby.

1 . The Saddle Inn, Kirkdale The Saddle Inn, located on Fountains Road, is on the market for £315,000. Both Liverpool and Everton football clubs are within a mile radius | Rightmove

2 . Sugar Rush, Maghull This ground floor retail unit - currently operating as Sugar Rush - is up for sale on Station Road. Offers in the region of £95,000. | Rightmove

3 . The Lock and Key Hotel, Duke Street The Grade II listed Lock and Key Hotel, located in Liverpool city centre, is up for sale for £3,300,000. | Rightmove

4 . Fogherty’s Bar, Blenheim Road This live music venue and bar in the Mossley Hill area is for sale for £550,000. | Rightmove