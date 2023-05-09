Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
29 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Liverpool cafe to give away free coffee and Scouse dessert in celebration of Eurovision - how to claim

Oatly has teamed up with Liverpudlian baker and TV star, Lizzie Acker to give away delicious treats.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th May 2023, 11:29 BST

Liverpudlian Great British Bake-Off star, Lizzie Acker, has teamed up with Oatly to create a modern spin on the retro Scouse dessert, the Wet Nelly - and you can grab some for free.

The Wet Nelly – Liverpool’s twist on the traditional bread pudding – dates back to the 1950s and Lizzie Acker has created a recipe to celebrate the Eurovision finals taking place this week.

Eurovision fans can pop down to Thoughtfully Cafe, Cleveland Square, on Thursday May 11, and get their hands on a free slice of Wet Nelly and Oatly coffee - with 100 of each available on a first come first served basis, until stocks are gone.

A modern spin on the retro Scouse dessert, the Wet Nelly.A modern spin on the retro Scouse dessert, the Wet Nelly.
A modern spin on the retro Scouse dessert, the Wet Nelly.
Related topics:CafeOatlyEurovision