Broughton House Residential Home has been rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its most recent assessment.

The inspection, which involved a site visit on June 30 with additional offsite reviews, was prompted by the need to update an aged rating. The CQC assessed all 34 quality statements across five key areas: safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.

While some aspects of care at Broughton House were found to be positive, the overall rating reflects significant shortcomings—particularly in the areas of safe care and governance, where the provider was found to be in breach of regulations.

Inspectors identified infection prevention and control as a key area of concern. Several areas of the home and equipment were found to be unclean, including stained wheelchairs and commodes. The kitchen had food items in the fridge that were not labelled with preparation or use-by dates. Containers storing dry food were visibly dirty and lacked appropriate labelling.

The physical environment also raised safety concerns, with damaged flooring in corridors and bedrooms across all three floors, and broken paving and fences in the garden area. The CQC reported that the provider lacked adequate oversight and failed to demonstrate effective action to address these issues.

Despite these challenges, there were positive findings in other areas. Medicines were managed safely by well-trained staff, and there were sufficient numbers of skilled carers on site. Staff demonstrated a strong understanding of safeguarding procedures, and incidents were handled and investigated in a timely manner.

Care plans were regularly updated, and residents’ nutritional, hydration, and health needs were well managed. People were supported with compassion, and staff were praised for promoting privacy and independence. One resident said, “Oh yes I do feel safe here,” while another added, “They help me get ready and I sit in my chair.”

Relatives echoed this sentiment, with one commenting, “The staff seem to be very kind and caring to [relative] and I can’t fault the place.” Another said, “The manager is approachable… I’m happy with the way the place is run.”

The home is led by an experienced registered manager who fosters a positive culture and maintains detailed audits and records. While leadership was viewed favourably, the CQC concluded that improvements are urgently needed in key areas to ensure a consistently high standard of care and safety for residents.

The CQC will monitor progress and expects Broughton House to take prompt action to address the identified issues.