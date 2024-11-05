Historic Liverpool monument to feature on Royal Mail's 2024 Christmas stamps

The highly-awaited Christmas Special Stamps for 2024 have been revealed, featuring a very special Liverpool monument.

An original illustration of Liverpool Cathedral has been chosen to feature on this year’s First Class stamp, a fitting tribute as the stunning building celebrates its centenary year.

Consecrated on July 19, 1924, the majestic Anglican cathedral is the largest in Britain - and the fifth largest in the world - and has stood proudly for 100 years as an integral part of the city’s community.

The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool said Royal Mail’s tribute to the cathedral was a “magnificent way” to mark a “tremendous year,” adding: “Having always said we are a first-class cathedral we are honoured to be this year’s Christmas First Class stamp.”

Royal Mail's 2024 First Class Christmas stamp. | Royal Mail

The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones and Royal Mail's 2024 First Class Christmas stamp. | Liverpool Cathedral

A total of five of the UK’s beautiful cathedrals feature in Royal Mail’s 2024 Christmas stamps collection, including Edinburgh’s St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Armagh’s St Patrick’s Cathedral, Bangor’s St Deiniol’s Cathedral, and Westminster Cathedral in London,

An enlargement of the original artwork used for the Liverpool stamp will be on display inside Liverpool Cathedral throughout the Christmas season.

The Christmas Special Stamps and a range of collectible products are available to buy from November 5 online, by telephone on 03457 641641 and at Post Offices across the UK.

