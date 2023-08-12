Liverpool Cathedral has been awarded a prestigious accolade and recognised as one of the city’s highest rated attractions.

The Tripexpert 2023 Experts’ Choice Award is handed to fewer than 2% of businesses and is the only industry award based on professional reviews.

The sources are travel guides, magazines and newspapers; relying only on content written by people who have travelled extensively in the country that they’re covering and who can provide reliable and unbiased advice.

The largest cathedral in the UK and fifth largest in the world, Liverpool Cathedral is free to visit and is funded through its enterprise and fundraising efforts.

Paul Smith, Director of Enterprise at Liverpool Cathedral said: “We are enormously grateful to Tripexpert for the Experts’ Choice Award. This latest accolade boosts Liverpool Cathedral’s reputation as a fabulous place to visit, following on from a series of other award wins in recent years.

“Highest praise needs to go to our amazing staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure that we deliver an excellent experience for all those who come through our doors.”

