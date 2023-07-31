Liverpool Cathedral unveils its largest exhibition to date

A new installation in Liverpool Cathedral explores our similarities and togetherness. Sculpted inside the building, it's artist Peter Walker's third installation of the series. 'Identity – We Are All Together' is his largest installation to date.

Peter Walker said: "They're all designed to look like DNA. DNA is you and I; everyone we'll ever meet from the start of humanity to the end of humanity, we're all connected through our DNA. That's what unites everyone.

“The base principle of this project is; in a world where there is lots of conflict and everyone has individual journeys, we often find that there is miscommunication about what's going on, and it causes conflict.”

If we actually come back to the core of everything that we're all connected, then actually the existential self, that individuality, who we are, and how we're connected, what communities we're engaged with and what makes us individually with our life experiences, instead of looking at that through our own reflective eyes we should look at it at their individual journey, and we should appreciate and actually enjoy it. If we start to look at individuals and communities like that, then actually, we're all united. We're just on different paths."

Following 'Peace Doves' and 'Being Human', this final chapter in the story focuses on the individual identities of humans, presented as a collective community.

Walker selected the number seven for its poignant links, including the seven pillars of wisdom, the seven ages of man, and a number with biblical significance.

Identity's visual impact is supported by its ability to change colour throughout its stay at the cathedral, representing symbols of various communities and our shared values as well as individuality, including our ethnicity, gender and sexuality.

Whilst the reference to DNA demonstrates the uniqueness of us all, the columns are wrapped in over 3000 individual portraits, all photographed as part of Peter Walker's 2022 installation 'Being Human', presented together as a collective. The inclusion of local people and previous visitors is in keeping with Liverpool Cathedral's motto – 'Built by the people; for the people; to the Glory of God'.