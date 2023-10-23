Inspectors said ‘major improvement’ was needed in two key areas.

A Liverpool chicken shop has been handed a zero star food hygiene rating after being visited by environmental health inspectors.

Texas Chicken, in Speke, was handed the lowest possible rating after an inspection in September and told that ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. It is the latest of just eight of Liverpool’s 601 takeaways with a zero star rating.

Some details of the inspection on September 20 have been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety, cleanliness and hygienic food handling.

On the menu: Texas Chicken serves a range of takeaway items such as pizza, garlic bread, fried chicken and burgers.

Texas Chicken, Speke. Photo: Google Street View

Food hygiene report: The full inspectors’ report has not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’ Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’