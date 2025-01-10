Liverpool Chinese New Year 2025: Much-loved dragon parade returns to city as celebrations confirmed

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:10 GMT
Explore the vibrant Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations in Liverpool, featuring parades, workshops, and cultural performances.

Liverpool will once again celebrate the Lunar New Year with the return of its popular parades.

Symbolic Chinese lanterns will adorn the city and its iconic buildings, including Sefton Park Palm House and St George’s Hall, will be lit up red as Liverpool celebrates the Year of the Snake from January 29.

While a full itinerary has not yet been revealed, the city’s main celebrations will take place on Sunday, February 2, and will see the return of the much-loved Chinatown takeover - which includes traditional dragon, lion and unicorn parades around Great George Square, firecracker displays, family workshops and a host of live performances.

Lanterns fill the trees.Lanterns fill the trees.
Lanterns fill the trees. | Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

There will also be plenty of delicious Chinese food to sample from a variety of food stalls, make-and-do activities, street theatre, storytelling sessions and a host of rides at the popular funfair.

For those who love to be creative, the Museum of Liverpool will host free Lunar New Year craft workshops on February 1, 8 and 22, as well as ticketed Lion Dance workshops on February 19.

Liverpool Lunar New Year 2025 parade

This year’s Lunar New Year Dragon and Lion parade will begin at 11.15am and finish at around 3.30pm. The Unicorn parade is scheduled to begin at 12.15am, ending at 4.00pm. Both fun-filled parades will take place around Chinatown and Liverpool city centre.

