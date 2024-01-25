Liverpool city centre bar has license revoked after men stabbed in 'mass brawl'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A city centre bar has had its license revoked after a mass brawl led to a 21-year-old man being stabbed in the chest.

Police say the 'large-scale altercation' broke out at The Safehouse on Victoria Street in the early hours of December 27, and is believed to have continued on to neighbouring Peter Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Dodson, a promising young boxer, was rushed to hospital after being found at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, near to McDonald's, by a police patrol at 5.17am.

Two other men, aged 21 and 23, took themselves to hospital with injuries - one had been stabbed in the back and the second had a laceration to the head, believed to be from a bottle.

A total of nine people have been charged to date in connection with the incident, with a second hearing expected to take place at Liverpool Crown Court on February 2.

The Safe House had its license temporarily suspended in December, following the brawl, however, it has now been revoked by Liverpool City Council's Licensing Sub Committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A three-person panel at Liverpool Town Hall convened on Wednesday and agreed to remove the bar's permission to sell alcohol after hearing evidence from Merseyside Police and owner Meshach Harris. The initial review was instigated by the force owing to the bar’s potential association 'with serious crime and disorder'.

Mr Harris has the right to appeal the decision through the magistrates’ court within 21 days. The licence being removed will not be enforced until the end of any appeal process but will remain suspended until a decision is reached.

The Safehouse bar on the corner of Victoria Street and Peter Street. Image: Google Street View

Local Policing Inspector Jack Woodward said: “Following a full hearing before Liverpool Licensing Sub Committee, and after a lengthy deliberation, it was decided that the premises licence for Safe House, 38-40 Victoria Street be revoked.

“This was after Merseyside Police requested for the licence to be temporarily suspended in December. The decision was taken by the committee due to the fact that the premises had seriously undermined the licensing objective of preventing crime and disorder and public safety following the serious incident on 27th December 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The committee considered evidence in full from Merseyside Police and the agent acting on behalf of the premises licence holder before reaching their decision.”